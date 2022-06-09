Police Discover Woman's Body Outside Police Station

A woman’s body has been discovered outside of the Rockingham Police Station in an incident that police say is not being treated as suspicious.

Police have not yet confirmed how the woman died but emphasised in a statement that her death is not considered suspicious.

“Police are investigating the tragic death of a woman outside Rockingham Police station early this morning,” police said.

“At this stage there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“However, this matter will be overseen by internal affairs unit as a matter of policy.”

According to witnesses, a body was seen covered in a tarp outside of the Whitfield Street police station.

Police have cordoned off certain areas of the police station.

Investigations into the woman’s death are ongoing.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

