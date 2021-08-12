Police Commissioner Addresses Hidden Lockdown Loopholes On The Central Coast And Hunter

As the Covid-19 Delta strain continues its spread across the Central Coast and Hunter regions, there are concerns the Mid North Coast could fall victim next.

The Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will spend the next 48 hours making changes to the current public health orders to further restrict peoples movement which could see Sydneysiders who own holiday homes on the Central Coast and Hunter barred from the regions.

Shadow Minister for The Central Coast David Harris says they’ve been calling for the lockdown loophole to be addressed for weeks.

“It's about time the government finally listened to these calls and is doing the right thing. Making sure you stay where you live which should be where your electoral address is and we stop this movement from Sydney to the Central Coast,” he said.

Other loopholes allow essential workers like truck drivers, tradies and removalists to travel out of lockdown zones as well as people inspecting properties.

Dubbo is the latest to join a string of country towns in a one-week snap lockdown.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr