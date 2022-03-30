Police Charge Teen Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of School Girl

A teenager has been arrested and charged by police over an alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl at the Rockingham train station on Tuesday.

Police have charged a 17-year-old over the alleged sexual assault of a schoolgirl on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the 17-year-old allegedly attacked the young girl at around 2:15PM close to the underpass that leads to the Rockingham train station in Cooloongup.

Witnesses said the teenage girl was found with serious injuries and bleeding from the face.

The 14-year-old sustained severe injuries and was transported to the Rockingham General Hospital for further treatment.

Police said the 17-year-old suspect fled on foot following the vicious attack.

Police immediately launched a foot chase employing the use of police dogs with police dog Digga eventually apprehending the 17-year-old.

The 17-year-old has been hit with a second charge over the alleged attempted sexual assault of a 63-year-old woman on Sunday.

According to police, the woman was walking through the underpass under Read Street in Rockingham when she was attacked.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR Breakfast that police will be “strongly objecting any bail”.

Sexual assault squad detectives have charged the 17-year-old with two counts of aggravated sexual penetration without consent, one count of attempted aggravated sexual penetration and one count of aggravated robbery.

The teenager is set to face Perth Children’s Court on Wednesday.

