Police Charge Man Over Two Gold Coast Shootings

A Gold Coast man has been charged over two separate shootings which occurred over the past month.

Police have charged the man over two shootings including one at an Arundel Police Beat and one in Coolangatta.

A gun was fired into the Arundel Police Beat at around 3:45AM on June 6, hitting the glass doors of the precinct along with a police vehicle parked on Napper Road.

Police were present at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

The first shooting took place on June 4, when a shot was fired into a family’s moving vehicle.

The car was driving along Tweed Street in Coolangatta at around 5:10PM when a shot was fired into the car.

The bullet scraped the neck of a 55-year-old male passenger in the front seat causing minor injuries.

A 32-year-old Labrador man was arrested and charged by detectives on Wednesday over the shootings.

The man is facing multiple charges including one count of dangerous conduct with weapon and one count of wilful damage of police property for the shooting in Arundel.

The 32-year-old has also been charged with one count of dangerous conduct with a weapon and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed over the shooting in Coolangatta.

The man has been in police custody since June 9 on unrelated charges.

The 32-year-old is set to face the Southport Magistrates Court on August 9.

