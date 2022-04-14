Police Charge Man Over Mattress Fire In Irene Street Home

Police have arrested and charged a man over a house fire that erupted in inner city Perth overnight.

According to police, the 40-year-old man allegedly set a mattress on fire inside his Irene Street home at around 6PM last night.

The blaze spread quickly, causing approximately $200,000 in damages to the property.

Fire fighters were called to the scene just after 6:30PM on Wednesday, where they found smoke billowing from a second-storey apartment.

Firefighters took only seven minutes to contain the fire.

Despite the St John Ambulance service attending the scene, police have not confirmed whether anyone was hurt as a result of the blaze.

According to DFES, the arson squad is continuing to investigate the blaze.

The 40-year-old man is set to face court today.

