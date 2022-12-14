Police Charge 19-Year-Old Over Alleged Car Chase

Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man over an alleged car chase on the Gold Coast on Tuesday evening.

At around 7PM on Tuesday, police received reports of a BMW being driven erratically along Gaven Arterial Road in Maudsland.

Police began to pursue the vehicle following reports of a stolen BMW from a home in Ashmore.

The vehicle was tracked along the motorway towards Coolangatta before a Polair helicopter joined in the pursuit.

The driver then changed course, heading north along the Gold Coast Highway before being intercepted by police with road spikes in Currumbin.

The car continued driving north despite having damaged tires before stopping on Mudgeeraba Road in Nerang at around 9:30PM.

Police arrested the 19-year-old alleged driver of the vehicle shortly after before charging him with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The alleged driver is set to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

