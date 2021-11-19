Police Call For Public Assistance To Hunt Down Teen Thieves

Townsville police are asking for community support to identify two teens involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Mundingburra.

Around 9pm on September 25, two male youths approached a convenience store on Ross River Road and threatened a female staffer with an axe, before taking off with cash.

The female shop attendant sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Investigators have released footage of the robbery and are seeking community assistance to help identify the males in the vision.

Chief Superintendent Craig Hanlon said police are hopeful that someone recognises them.

"The young person behind the counter was injured and both males then left the scene," i he said. "We are asking for people who can help identify these people to come forward and help police identify them, charge them, and help take them off the streets".

Anyone with information is urged to contact police, or crimestoppers on 131 444.

