Police Arrest Seven Teens Over Violent Liquor Store Robbery

Police have arrested seven teenagers in relation to a violent robbery at a Seacliff Park liquor store on Thursday afternoon.

The teens are believed to have entered the liquor store at around 5PM on Thursday before allegedly swiping some alcohol and attempting to flee the store.

A worker at the liquor store attempted to stop the robbery but was assaulted by one of the teens.

Two customers who attempted to intervene were also injured.

The teens then fled the scene on foot, sparking an immediate police search of the area.

Police were able to locate the group close by on Don Avenue before four of the teens ran off after spotting police.

Police apprehended all seven of the teenagers including the four who led police on a foot chase down Lamington Street.

Police were also able to locate the stolen alcohol.

The teenagers include a 17-year-old Morphett Vale girl, a 14-year-old Morphett Vale boy, a 16-year-old Renmark boy, a 14-year-old Seaford Meadows girl, a 14-year-old Salisbury North boy, a 13-year-old Christie Downs girl and a 19-year-old Morphett Vale woman.

Police are urging anyone with information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

