Police Are On The Hunt For A Dangerous Driver

Police are appealing to the public for assistance locating a man, who failed to stop for Police on Good Friday, endangering other road users in the process.

The male driver refused to pull over on the Midland Highway, Ardmona & Turnbull road, just after 2PM on April 10th.

The vehicle is reportedly described as a Holden Commodore sedan and is dark in colour, possible dark blue or black. There were no registration plates on the vehicle and it was earlier spotted by Police at the Mooroopna service station, after stopping for petrol.

Police have returned to the service station and have obtained the relevant CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the driver.

If you think you recognise this man, Police are asking you to contact Leading Senior Constable Dixon of the State Highway Patrol on 03 9409 8123, alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or through the online link.

