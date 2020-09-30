Police Are Chasing A Stolen Credit Card Used In Shepparton

Attention people of Shepparton!

Police are on the lookout for a man who has been using a stolen credit card at multiple different businesses this month.

The victim's credit card was used on several location at businesses through Shepparton and Kialla on September 2nd, where the perpetrator bought hardware, cigarettes, gloves and a mobile phone.

Police believe the man in the image below, may be able to assist with their investigation...

The victim was unaware the card had been stolen until he found the list of unfamiliar transactions.

Witnesses have reported to Police that they saw the man riding away on a bicycle.

If you believe you may have information pertaining to the crime or you recognise the man in the photograph, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

