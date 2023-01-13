Police Appeal For Missing Townsville Teenager

Queensland Police are appealing to the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Kelso in Townsville.

The girl was last sighted on Lawrence Street at night of January 9 and hasn't been in contact with anyone since.

Police carry grave concerns for her welfare, due to her need for medication and medical condition.

She is of caucasian appearance, around 175cm tall with short light brown her and a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Police appeal to the girl, or anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, to immediately contact police.

