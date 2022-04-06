PM Rejects Queensland's Flood Relief Joint-Funding Plan

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to deliver on a joint-funding plan for victims of Queensland floods, rejecting a $741 million federal package.

The state planned for the mega package to provide residents with the option to refit or sell their damaged properties, which would've been split with the Commonwealth.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wrote to Morrison in mid-March following the devastating floods across the north-east, requesting to go halves in the plan.

Morrison said on Tuesday that the request was "outside the scope" of the federal government's disaster relief program, outlining that the state and community governments are responsible.

"These programs can and should be directly funded and delivered by the Queensland government in the same way that the commonwealth fully funds significant elements of our own contribution," Morrison wrote.

It prompted Acting Premier Cameron Dick to return serve online, arguing that the PM "does not care about flood victims".

"Every Queenslander needs to know that this letter shows that Scott Morrison does not care about flood victims who need help from all levels of government," Dick said.

"It doesn’t matter if your home floods two, three or four times over, Scott Morrison wants no part in creating an ongoing solution.

"Every expert report, including his own royal commission into natural disasters, says that the federal government should be funding disaster resilience, but this prime minister will not take responsibility and do his job to fund it."

Dick said the Queensland Government still remains in a position to provide their funding, yet concedes tough decisions will be made.

"Give us the $371 million we need to put this program together. We are ready to go and it will make a big difference."

