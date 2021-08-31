Police have arrested a man after a workplace argument over a plumbing job allegedly ended in a stabbing on Monday afternoon.

They allege a 39-year-old plumber phoned his 33-year-old colleague and requested he return to the worksite in Blackhalls Park.

Plumber charged after Blackhalls Park worksite stabbing

It’s believed a heated argument took place over the phone, and when the 33-year-old returned to the job site, the argument turned physical and the younger man was stabbed in the arm.

He was treated on the scene and then taken to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment, while the 39-year-old was charged at the Toronto police station.

The 39-year-old plumber will face Toronto Local Court on Tuesday.

