PLOT TWIST: The 'Supernatural' Prequel Series Will Be Coming THIS YEAR!

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Supernatural’s prequel series, The Winchesters, will be dropping later this year!

Previous reports had suggested the show, which follows the parents of Sam and Dean Winchester, would be dropping at some point in 2023, but a recent release from The CW has thrown that out the window!

The network (created by CBS and Warner Bros.) has revealed The Winchesters is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022.

While that is the American release date, The CW’s Walker series has been simulcasting in Australia as a Stan exclusive, so hopefully we’ll be able to watch The Winchesters at roughly the same time as our friends in the Northern Hemisphere.

So what’s the show about?

The Winchesters will be ‘the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world,’ Deadline reports.

Set prior to the 15 seasons of Supernatural, it’s unsurprising that John and Mary’s original actors, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith, will not be reprising their roles.

Instead, John will be played by Drake Rodger (The In Between) while Mary is portrayed by Meg Donnelly (American Housewife, Disney’s Zombies).

Jensen Ackles will be narrating the series as his career-defining character, Dean Winchester, while also serving as the show’s co-producer, alongside his wife Danneel.

While we've yet to hear anything official from Stan, we really hope we can be streaming the show on their platform in time for Halloween!

