PLOT TWIST: Disney Are Advocating For ScarJo To Receive An Oscar For 'Black Widow'

Well, this is unexpected.

After a highly-publicised lawsuit between Scarlett Johansson and Disney in 2021, the House of Mouse is advocating for the Black Widow star to receive the Academy Award for ‘Best Actress’.

Johansson took The Walt Disney Corporation to court last year over their release of the film, which cut her potential box office bonus by as much as $70M USD after they popped it on Disney Plus the same day it hit cinemas.

The end result: the two settled, with Disney allegedly giving the actress a large payout while also welcoming her to their future projects.

Now, Disney is advocating for Johansson to receive one of the film industry’s most prestigious awards: an Oscar.

Black Widow has been placed in a prominent position on Disney’s ‘For Your Consideration’ page, with the film giant pushing the movie to receive ‘Best Actress’, ‘Best Supporting Actor/Actress’ and even the elusive award for ‘Best Film’.

While it’s unlikely Black Widow will receive the nominations (as superhero films get a mixed response from the Academy, at best), it is interesting to see Disney supporting ScarJo, all things considered.

