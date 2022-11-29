Playing Christmas Music Early Is Actually BAD For Your Health

Are you one of those folks filled with Christmas cheer, who LOVE to turn the holiday tunes up all the way, when Santa isn’t due for at least a month - a month and a half?

You might think you’re doing the world a favour and upping your spirits… but you’re not, because it turns out that playing Xmas tunes TOO early is actually bad for your health.

Sky News recently had psychologist Linda Blair tell them all about the downsides of people’s premature festiveness, revealing that it’s having a negative effect on our brains and mental health.

The endless loop of Christmas tunes in shopping centres as soon as November hits, creates a stressful environment for both customers and workers.

Blair explained that it triggers anxiety in shoppers and means they, and the staff working, can’t focus on anything but Christmas!

This certainly explains why we all feel the need to start buying Christmas gifts when all we can hear is ‘Jingle Bells’…

"[Holiday music] might make us feel that we're trapped. It's a reminder that we have to buy presents, cater for people [and] organize celebrations.

“People working in the shops at Christmas have to [tune out] Christmas music, because if they don’t, it really does stop you from being able to focus on anything else, you’re simply spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you’re hearing.”

Let’s hold off on spreading the holiday cheer for all to hear until December, shall we?

