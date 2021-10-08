Plans Submitted For Redevelopment Of Albury Entertainment Centre
New space for regional events proposed
The Albury Entertainment Centre is set to undergo a $30 million redevelopment, with an expansion of the convention wing the major changes lodged with the council.
Plans to begin a partial demolition of the building will allow for the wing extension to host more conference events in the new space.
Seating in the new conference area is expected to be doubled to a capacity of two thousand people.
The Council is looking for extra funding from both the state and federal government to kickstart the project.
A plaza and meeting area at the venue's entrance will also be established.
"Specifically, the proposal is to upgrade, extend and refurbish the existing facilities to provide additional community and entertainment facilities," the lodged application reads.
"It will also refurbish the existing convention space to meet current industry standards in relation to capacity and experience which will enable the facility to offer greater opportunities for hosting major regional events.
"The convention centre will be developed over several floors including the ground floor, mezzanine, upper floor and canopy.
"Generally, the development will provide new external and internal pre-function spaces, offices, back-of-house areas, meeting rooms, banquet room, upgraded theatrette and upgraded loading dock and multi-purpose event space."
