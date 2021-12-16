Planning A Road Trip? Here Are Some Of Australia's Must-See Sights!

As the 2006 cinematic masterpiece Cars made a point of; Life is a highway, and we want to ride it. All. Night. Long.

With Summer well and truly here, it might be time to consider taking a #classic Aussie road-trip!

Here are some of our beautiful nation’s most scenic routes.

Great Ocean Road (Victoria)

We’re just gonna get this one out of the way since it’s probably one of Australia’s most travelled roads.

Between the thrill of traversing the strip as it curves to grip the shore, and seeing some of Victoria’s most scenic sights, the Great Ocean Road offers everything you’d really want in a road trip.

You’ll see everything from the 12 Apostles to the lighthouse from Round the Twist, all before soaking in the sun at some of Victoria’s best beaches.

It’s not one to miss!

The Pacific Coast (NSW and Queensland)

If want more activities with your sights, the Pacific Coast may be for you!

In the near-1000km drive between Sydney and Brisbane, you’ll get the opportunity to visit some of the Hunter’s most luxurious wineries, hit the hey at Byron Bay or even check out the legendary Big Banana.

Whether you want a lazy trip in the Hunter Valley or to party it up in Surfers Paradise, the Pacific Coast has something for everyone.

Great Barrier Reef Drive (Queensland)

It may be the shortest drive on this list (clocking in at just shy of 150km) but don’t let that fool you.

The Great Barrier Reef Drive, which connects Cairns to Cape Tribulation, provides those traversing it with a comprehensive look into the varied nature of Australia’s ecosystems.

You can see the majesty of the Great Barrier Reef and explore the wonders of the Daintree Rainforest, all before dinner!

Red Centre Way (Northern Territory)

Easily the most #Australian drive on the list, Red Centre Way is a circuit that begins and ends in our country’s most famous small town, Alice Springs.

Having something of a literal name, Red Centre Way showcases some of our nation’s most iconic landmarks; Watarrka National Park, Kata Tjuta and Uluru, to name a few.

While it doesn’t have any beaches, the drive is certainly worth the effort for adventurers who want to truly embrace the Outback.

Explorers Way (South Australia)

Explorers Way is just... wow. Where do we even start?!

Beginning five hours outside of Adelaide, the route (which concludes in Darwin) has everything from 600-million-year-old ranges to gorges and underground cities (Coober Pedy, we're looking at you).

Sure, the trip can take upwards of two weeks to complete, but it's one you'll never forget.

Gibb River Road (WA)

Lets be honest, one wrong turn in Western Australia and you’ll be on an involuntary road trip anyway!

However, if you were looking for something a little more deliberate, it's definitely worth checking out the Gibb River Road.

Connecting Broome to Kununurra, the stretch offers everything from waterholes and gorges to the not-to-miss Mowanjum Aboriginal Art and Cultural Centre.

The 700km strip does include a fair amount of rough terrain, though, so it might be one to miss if you don't have access to a 4WD.

Great Eastern Drive (Tasmania)

Man, Tasmania simply does not get enough credit for its natural beauty. #NoFilterRequired.

The Great Eastern Drive gives adventurers the opportunity to go from snow-laced mountain-tops to Persian blue beaches in a single day, weather permitting.

Want to walk among the wombats? You're covered. How about visiting sandstone ruins? You can do that, too!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: