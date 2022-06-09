Pizza Hut Marion Announces It Will Permanently Close By The End Of June

South Australians will have until the end of the month to enjoy dining in at Pizza Hut after the state’s last restaurant announced it would be closing.

Pizza Hut Marion said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that it had made the decision to shut its doors permanently.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

“Dear loyal customers and friends, It is with great sadness that we have to announce that our Marion Pizza Hut restaurant will be permanently closing from Tuesday June 27th,” the post wrote.

“Unfortunately, with long term plans to redevelop the site, we have made the tough decision to close after 44 years in the brand.

“We wanted to thank every past employee and all of our customers supporting us over this journey,” the message read.

The post has attracted over 3000 comments and over 800 shares in the last 15 hours, with everyone expressing their disappointment.

“Have always just loved Pizza Hut for a very, very long time. More visits than I could ever remember now. Part of South Australia so remembered. Totally saddened to hear this news and so very sorry for you all first that own and work there and also for all the sad customers that visit your great business too. Awful news in summary. Plan to come to see you all again and have a wonderful meal again. Thank you all,” one man said.

“Can I say! Thank you. Growing up a local of the Marion area we had many Friday nights there and so many fond childhood memories there. Thank you for 44 years,” another man said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories: