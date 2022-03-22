Pixar Putt Coming To Canberra

This looks like so much fun!

You may have seen this set up in other capital cities and it is FINALLY coming to Canberra. Australia’s much-loved pop-up mini-golf phenomenon, Pixar Putt, will arrive in time for the school holidays when it opens at Civic Square from 8 April through to 1 May 2022.

The open air pitch and putt is made up of interactive courses inspired by the stories, characters and icons from Pixar's most beloved films (yep that includes Toy Story!). This is the first time Pixar Putt has been in Canberra.

Event Details:

When: Friday 8th of April to Sunday 1st of May

Where: Civic Square, Canberra

Opening Hours:

School Holidays (Friday 8th April – Sunday 24th April)

Sunday to Wednesday: 10:00am - 8:00pm (last entry 6.45pm)

Thursday to Saturday: 10:00am - 10:00pm (last entry 8.45pm)

Non School Holidays (Monday 25th April – Sunday 1st May)

From Monday 25th April to Sunday 1st May, Pixar Putt will open from 3:00pm Monday to Friday

Thursday to Saturday 7:00pm -10:00pm is ‘Pixar Putt After Dark’ evening sessions for adults 18+.

Tickets:

18 holes: $39.90 Adult, $29.90 Child, $119.90 Family (2A/2C or 1A/3C)

9 holes: $29.90 Adult, $19.90 Child, $79.90 Family (2A/2C or 1A/3C)

To book your tickets head to the Pixar Putt website.