Pilot Dies In Light Plane Crash Near Townsville

A man has died after his light plane crashed in bushland just south of Townsville on Sunday morning.

The plane went missing after failing to land in Ayr at around 9:30AM, sparking a police search in the areas surrounding its intended destination.

The wreckage of the plane was eventually discovered in bushland near Shirbourne.

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was found deceased.

The Forensic Crash Unit have established an investigation into the moments leading up to the crash.

Investigators are preparing an official report for the coroner.

