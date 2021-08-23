Pfizer registrations open for 16-29 year old's in the ACT

16 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the ACT on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 137.

Three of the new cases are under investigation with no known link, while three were in the community while infectious.

A disability support worker is among the new cases bringing the ACT's disability sector COVID-19 cluster to 15.

Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerryn Coleman says they are working to reduce the risk of transmission within the sector.

"The impacts on the sector are wider than those who are directly effected and we are committed to continuing to work through these impacts and support where we can."

One more positive case has been admitted to hospital taking the total of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Nation's capital to four.

Two of these are being treated for non-COVID related issues while the other two are receiving care for the virus, but aren't in intensive care or requiring ventilation.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has also announced that registrations for the Pfizer vaccine are now open for 16 to 29 year old's.

"What this means is around 64,000 Canberrans in this 16 to 29 age cohort who have not yet been vaccinated can register on the My Digital Health Record website to receive a vaccination down the track."

It's expected these appointment bookings will open from next month.

Around 21 thousand Canberrans in this age group are already vaccinated through the early phases of the Pfizer program or through the Astra Zeneca program.

There are now over 360 exposure locations across the ACT reaching across nearly the whole Territory.

Dr. Kerryn Coleman says specific parts of the Australian National University will be announced as exposures sites later today.

"If you have been on the ANU campus in the last fortnight, please check the updated list later today when it gets out and get tested if you need to."

