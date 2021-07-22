Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Deemed Safe For Aussie Kids Aged 12 To 15

Aussie kids are set to get the jab, with the Health Minister revealing the Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15-year-old.

Deemed safe for children, "continued approval depends on the evidence of longer-term efficacy and safety from ongoing clinical trials," the TGA has said in a statement.

KID VAX: TGA to announce approval of Pfizer for children

At this stage Australia's immunisation advisory panel have yet to provide the seal of approval and it will be some time before the rollout is approved.

"If the technical advisory group gives a second green light then kids with underlying medical conditions would be immediately added to the Phase 1B, they'd be able to access the Pfizer as part of all that group of immune-compromise people" - Health Minister Greg Hunt

The fast-track approval for teenagers, particularly those with underlying health conditions is being driven by overseas cases in younger people.

Vaccinating vulnerable children will include those with severe neurodisabilities, immunosuppression, Down’s syndrome, and severe learning disabilities.

Meanwhile, Infectious Diseases physician and microbiologist Professor Peter Collingnon has said the step toward vaccinating younger people is very low on the priority list.

"It’s very important we vaccinate 50-year-old's, before 30-year-old's and very important that 30-year-old's are vaccinated before 15-year-old's just from a risk profile" - Prof Peter Collingnon

The push to add young people to the vaccination rollout comes amid overseas evidence that the Delta strain is just as likely to be caught by children as it is by adults.

