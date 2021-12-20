Petrol Prices Finally Fall In Time For The Christmas Holidays

Positive news for travellers as petrol prices begin to decrease just in time for Christmas holidays.

After painfully expensive petrol prices over the past few weeks, Aussie travellers will be gifted with low petrol prices in the lead up to Christmas.

According to the National Roads and Motorists Association, Australia’s benchmark price dipped 17 percent to $89 US a barrel down from $107 US only two months ago.

Prior to the dip in price, Australia managed to take out the record for the highest average fuel prices in the last six months of the year.

Despite the lockdown affecting our ability to travel, especially Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane who all experienced extended lockdowns, petrol prices continued to surge.

Brisbane has seen a price fall from $1.73 a litre back in August which was the highest of all Australian states, to $1.56 a litre.

Over the past 15 days, Sydney has seen a price fall from 168 cents per litre to 156 cents per litre, now sitting at an average of 146.9 cents per litre.

