Pete Davidson Says Goodbye To SNL & Jokes About Ariana Grande & Kanye West

Pete Davidson has officially wrapped up his time on Saturday Night Live, but not without poking fun at his failed engagement to Ariana Grande and girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West.

Davidson was joined by Colin Jost on "Weekend Update", and kicked it off with a Kanye mention.

"Hello, Colin and Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye," he said.

Here's the full video:

Making sure he mentioned his boss, Lorne Michaels, Pete shared what Lorne said about his engagement to Ariana Grande.

"He really always gives me the best advice. This is all true. I'll never forget. I called him when I got engaged. I was like, 'Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating her for two weeks.' He goes, 'Oh, well, hold on for dear life.' It's a true story."

Davidson wrapped up Weekend Update with a sincere thank you to SNL and their audience.

"I appreciate SNL, and Lorne for never giving up on me and believing in me and allowing me to have a place that, like, I could call home with memories that will last a lifetime, so thank you guys."

We're sad to see him go but excited to see what he does next!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android