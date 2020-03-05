Pet Bird Missing For A Month Found At The Pub

A Mount Isa family are stoked to have their beloved pet bird home after it went missing back on February 10.

Cassandra and her children were left devastated when Polly the Indian Ring Neck escaped back in early Feb and had gone through every effort to try and get her back.

Calling friends, family and posting on the lost pets registry on Facebook were the first attempts but after weeks had gone by, hope had been lost.

Out of the blue, a post on facebook from a local at The Buffs Club, a popular Mount Isa pub, reignited that hope.

From there Cassandra sent a message to Hit West Queensland to ask for help.

JB from the breakfast show on Hit 102.5 tells the story here:

Confirmed now that Cassandra and her children are stoked to have their pet bird Polly home from the pub after almost a month.

No more parmi's or schooners for this Indian Ring Neck