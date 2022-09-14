Perth Woman Critically Injured After Driving Car Off Mitchell Freeway

A Perth woman is in critical condition after driving her car off the Mitchell Freeway and into bushland.

The 47-year-old was driving her car south along the freeway when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the bushes.

Emergency services arrived at the scene off Warwick Road at around 8:30PM where they found the woman in serious condition.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before transporting her to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

According to police, the woman is believed to have struck the concrete barrier before veering off the road and driving down the embankment.

“The vehicle left the road and went down an embankment, striking bushes and trees,” police said.

Police were forced to close the freeway between Warwick Road and Reid Highway for several hours as traffic management investigated the collision.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

