Perth's Second Lego Store To Open Just In Time For Christmas

A second Lego shop is coming to Perth following the huge success of the city’s first Lego store.

The toy building block company are readying themselves to open a second shop in Westfield Booragoon.

The call to open a second store follows the raging success of Lego’s first Perth store in Karrinyup Shopping Centre.

The new store in Booragoon is set to open their doors this year just in time for the Christmas holidays.

The Booragoon store is set to house one of the widest selection of Legos in the country including a number limited-edition and rare Lego sets.

While Lego is a huge hit with the kids, the Booragoon store will also feature an interactive storytelling table designed especially for the enjoyment of adult Lego fans.

The storytelling table allows builders to uncover the stories behind the Lego sets in store.

Builders will be able to check out some of Lego’s earlier designs and prototypes and will give Lego fans the opportunity to virtually meet some of the Lego designers.

The shop is set to be going in right next to Booragoon Apple store.

