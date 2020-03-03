Stop Right Now, These Mega Two-Foot Sangas Exists With Bottomless Fries

Perth’s Guildford Hotel loves a big sandwich, but now we realise just how much.

Every Sunday they are delivering two-foot giant sangas either featuring steak or chicken or various other fillings depending on the current special.

Did we mention that one foot set you back $50? And that a two-foot will only cost ya $90?

Plus, the fries are practically free and unlimited?

The first of the super-sized meals is the “Mega Steak Sanga”, which features scotch fillet, bacon, American cheese, whiskey BBQ sauce with crispy onion rings skewered on top of your bread.

The second choice on offer is the “Mega Chicken Sanga”, that includes fried chicken, BBQ smoked maple bacon, coleslaw with jalapeno poppers skewered on top.

You’ll be able to pick up the Steak or Chicken Mega Sangas every Sunday at The Guildford Hotel.

Honestly, say no more we are on our way!

For more details on the current specials, or anything else at The Guildford Hotel, you can find those details on their Facebook page or their website.

