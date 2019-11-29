Perth’s Favourite Summer Festival Will Now Have A Giant Zipline

Despite possibly having one of the best line-ups of the year, this three-week-long music festival will have a giant zipline running through the middle of it.

Yes, you read that right.

The Ice Cream Factory has designed a new 11-metre high, 50-metre long zipline which will soar directly over the open-air dance floor, giving you the chance to enjoy the scenic views of Perth’s best pop-up playground.

This amazing summer fest is all set to kick off on the 13th December and will wrap up on New Year’s Day in the heart of Northbridge.

Hold on, it gets better.

There will be 11 themed bars, a mammoth silent disco, six epic stages and a LIVE tattoo parlour.

So, if you’re on the hunt for a major adrenaline rush, look no further!

