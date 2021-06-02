Petrol Prices at a Three Year High

The average price of unleaded in Perth has risen by 32 c/litre overnight.

Fuelwatch has recorded that it was raised to 160.2 c/litre, the highest it’s been since October of 2018.

The largest price rises are at Coles Express, Caltex, 7-Eleven, BP and Puma.

The company has noted that for people who are running on empty but need to refuel, there are more than 30 sites across the city selling unleaded for less than 130 c/litre.

It comes ahead of the long weekend, and prices aren't expected to decrease until after the public holiday.

Catch up on the latest headlines on The National Briefing. Available on Listnr.