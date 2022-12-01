Perth Man Critical After Being Attacked By Stranger On Fremantle Beach

A man is in critical condition in hospital after being attacked by a stranger on a Perth beach on Tuesday afternoon.

The 44-year-old man was punched in the face and knocked unconscious at around 2:35PM on Tuesday while at South Beach in Fremantle.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they attempted to treat the man before transporting him to hospital.

The man remains in serious condition in the intensive care unit.

According to police, the attacker is not believed to be known to the victim.

A full investigation into the attack has been established with police urging any witnesses to come forward.

