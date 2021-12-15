Perth Man Charged For Sending Packages Of Dead Mice To Government Offices

A Perth man accused of sending faecal matter and dead mice to Government offices has been charged.

Police allege the 55-year-old man from Shoalwater sent 28 packages to Police and Minister Paul Papalia from August to December.

The deliveries were sent via Australia Post to the headquarters of enforcement agencies, among other Government sites.

The State Security Investigations Group raided the Shoalwater man's home on Tuesday, finding illegal substances in an underground bunker.

He has been charged with 32 offences in total, with 28 counts of endangering the life, health or safety of an individual.

Police say the man admitted to sending the corpulent as he felt victimised by authorities.

The 55-year-old appeared at Perth Magistrates on Wednesday, he was refused bail and will reappear on January 12.

