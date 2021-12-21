Perth Heatwave Could See Hottest Xmas Day On Record

Perth is in for a sweltering in the lead up to and on Christmas Day.

The city will be dealt a string of 40C plus days with a potential peak maximum of 42C on the 25th, which would make it the hottest Christmas Day on record if it surpasses the peak from 1968 when the city's temperature reached 42C.

But it won’t stop there. It’s predicted to be 41C on Boxing Day and 40C on December 27. Wednesday is forecast to reach a maximum of 32C, Thursday will hit 35C and Christmas Eve’s forecast is expected to reach 38C.

After Christmas Day’s sweltering, the evening temperature is expected to get down to a much cooler 24C.

Those looking to escape the Christmas heat might want to consider going to Margaret River (30C), Albany (23C), or Esperance (24C).

Heatwave warnings are in place for Perth and parts of the Mid West and Central Wheatbelt over the Christmas period.

