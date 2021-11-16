Perth Family Rescued After Being Bogged In Simpson Desert

The Zavros family have been stranded in the Simpson Desert since last week. Credit: AMSA

A helicopter has airlifted a family of four stranded in the Simpson Desert to safety, police have confirmed.

Orios and Lindsey Zavros and their two young kids Zoe and Zane were on an around-Australia adventure in their self-made camper truck when they suddenly became bogged down after near-record rainfall, flooding and gale force winds in regional South Australia.

Mr Zavros’ parents Lagis and Theo confirmed that a helicopter was on its way to the family, giving them just two hours to pack their essential gear to prepare for the rescue.

The Zavros family had planned to stay with the vehicle and wait for conditions to improve but requested to be rescued after extreme heat was forecast for later this week.

“Just after 4pm today (Tuesday 16 November), the family was picked up by helicopter. The family are being flown to Coober Pedy to stay the night, where they will then make their own further travel arrangements.” - South Australian Police

Police said they had been able to stay in contact through a satellite phone they included in packages they dropped to the family.

