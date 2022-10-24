Perth City Is Lighting Up RED This Weekend
Supporting dyslexia awareness
If you're planning on heading into the city this weekend, you'll note that there will be a theme running.
This Saturday, October 29, Perth is turning RED For Dyslexia.
According to the Code REaD Dyslexia Network, Dyslexia affects 1 in 5 children in school. Usually, these kids receive little to no support to help them work their way through their school years.
To celebrate these fabulous dyslexic thinkers (and to acknowledge how hard they have to work), Perth is turning RED!
The places in question are as follows:
- Council House
- Fraser Avenue, Kings park and Botanic Gardens
- Matagarup Bridge
- Mount Street Bridge
- Northbridge Tunnel
- Bell Tower
- Perth Concert Hall
- Trafalgar Bridge, East Perth
- Sky Ribbon (Leach and Tonkin Highways)
- Joondalup Drive Bridge
So, if you are dyslexic, know someone who has dyslexia or you just want to support the cause, put on some fabulous red clothes, get a bunch of mates together and help us paint the town of Perth Red!!
For more info, visit the Code REaD Dyslexia Network website