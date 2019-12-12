PSA Personalised Gin Exists And It's Perfect For Christmas

Renowned South Australian gin distiller Twenty Third Street Distillery has the ultimate Christmas gift for gin lovers.

In a world of personalisation, they're offering up personalised bottles of their signature gin!

You can get yours or your loved one's name on the front of a label as well as a personalised message on the side.

And you won't need to drive to the Riverland to collect the bottle, instead pick them up from the recently opened experience bar, Twenty Third Street on Melbourne located at 129 Melbourne Street, North Adelaide.

Distilled in the iconic Riverland Distillery, their gin utilises citrus flavours from fresh local mandarin and lime.

Master Distiller Graham Buller says "we individually infuse ten different botanicals including traditional juniper and coriander, complemented by zesty locally sourced citrus in the distilling process".

"Every mouthful is like an explosion of Riverland sunshine on the palate!" he said.

To order, simply send an email to [email protected]

