Perrottet Urges Teachers To “Act Reasonably” Ahead Of Planned Strike Action

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has urged educators to “act reasonably” ahead of the planned teachers strike on June 30.

Public and Catholic school teachers across the state are set to strike after the state government handed down its budget on Tuesday which included the 3 per cent public wage cap increase as earlier advised.

However, the NSW Teachers Federation and the Independent Education Union believe the minimal increase will only act as a cut to real wages, following a call to lift wages by 5 per cent a year with an additional 2.5 per cent to recognise extra experience, along with two more hours of planning time each week.

Speaking to ABC’s Radio National, the premier said the onus rests in teachers.

“I think it’s their responsibility to act reasonably and consider everyone across the state. A 3 per cent wage increase is the highest increase across any state or territory in the country.

"We’ve led the way on wages and have come up with something that’s fair and reasonable,” Perrottet said.

“Everybody across our state is doing it tough in a higher inflationary environment.

“The reality is that most people across our state will not be having pay increases. The wage bills for public service workers are paid for by the taxpayers of NSW who are also doing it tough,” the premier said.

But NSW Teachers Federation president, Angelo Gavrielatos, said the state government needed to address “uncompetitive salaries and unsustainable workloads”.

“We asked the premier to reconsider his decision to cap the pay of teachers at 3% when inflation is more than 5% and rising,” he said “Yet, he did nothing.”

Several public sector unions will meet over the coming week to examine the budget papers, to determine their next move.

