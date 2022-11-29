People Who Put Their Christmas Decorations Up Early Are Happier Than Those Grinches Who Don't!

By mid-November every single year, every time you walk down the street, go to the shops or even drive somewhere, you're bound to start seeing some Christmas decorations going up.

A lot of people think this is a bit silly since Christmas is still a month away, but people like to get excited about this holiday! and as it turns out, people who DO put their decorations up early, are actually a lot smarter than those who don't!

Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown spoke to UniLad according to him, the more excited you are about Santa shimmying down your chimney, the happier you're going to be!

"Although there could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, most commonly for nostalgic reasons either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect.

"In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood.

"Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extend the excitement!"

Amy Morin, another psychoanalyst, agreed with Steve, saying that Christmas nostalgia seems to connect people with childhood memories and lost loved ones.

"The holiday season stirs up a sense of nostalgia.

"Nostalgia helps link people to their personal past and it helps people understand their identity.

"For many putting up Christmas decorations early is a way for them to reconnect with their childhoods.

"It may be a bittersweet feeling.

"Perhaps the holidays serve as a reminder of when a loved one was still alive.

"Or maybe looking at a Christmas tree reminds someone of what life was like when they still believed in Santa.

"For people who have lost a loved one, the holidays may serve as a reminder of happy times they had with that person in the past.

"Decorating early may help them feel more connected with that individual."

That may sound a bit depressing, but it sounds like those people who put up their tinsel before December 1st, tend to have a smile on their face a lot more than the rest of us!

Do you have your Christmas tree up yet?

