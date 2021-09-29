Albury-Wodonga Health has had to start turning people away from testing sites in Wodonga.

It comes after wait lines for Covid testing in Wodonga has reached seven hours, as health professionals struggle with the demand.

People turned away from testing sites as wait times reach seven hours

Albury-Wodonga Health Executive Director Lucy Shanahan says people are doing the right thing, the facilities just can’t keep up.

“We ask people to continue to do the right thing and that is to isolate until they are able to get a test, I’d also like to urge people that if you have been tested in the last four days because you’re aware you have been to an exposure site, you don’t need to come forward for testing again.”

People are being reminded that testing is still available on the NSW side of the border.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.