Seven people are recovering after potentially being poisoned at a Long Jetty Pharmacy.

Staff and customers were overcome by fumes at the pharmacy in a dramatic incident on Monday afternoon.

People hospitalised after exposure to mystery substance at a Long Jetty pharmacy

Paramedics, police, and HAZMAT crews were called to the scene to investigate the incident. Four staff, two customers, and a delivery truck driver were treated at the scene.

Several people were taken to Gosford Hospital where they were treated with dizziness and high blood pressure.

It is not yet clear what the staff and patients were exposed to, HAZMAT crews and police are still investigating.

However, police have ruled out initial speculation that the exposure came from a mystery package.

