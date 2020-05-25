People Are Losing It Over This Reality Show Where 15 Men Try To Impregnate A Woman

Just when we thought we'd seen it all on reality TV, a new show has appeared to shock us all!

Labor Of Love features 41-year-old Kristy who has everything in her life except for a partner and a baby.

So obviously she has decided to take part in a reality show where a group of men will compete to win her heart and also have a child with her. It is unclear at what point in the competition they are expected to get Kristy pregnant, but hopefully that will happen after she has found the love of her life.

There's also a bear which shows up on dates. This is not properly explained in the following trailer:

The series is hosted by Sex and the City star Kristin Davis.

The first episode has just aired in the US, and as part of the premiere the men had their sperm count tested straight after they met Kristy for the first time. That's something you probably won't see on other reality shows.

As yet, we don't know when Labor Of Love will air in Australia but hopefully we don't have to wait too long.

Here are a few more of our thoughts on this interesting show.

