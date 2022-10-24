People Are Freaked Out By Katy Perry's Eyeball 'Malfunctioning' On Stage

Well this is weird

People Are Freaked Out By Katy Perry's Eyeball 'Malfunctioning' On Stage

She's an international superstar and according to some conspiracy theorists, now Katy Perry is a robot... and a malfunctioning one at that!

Katy appeared on stage at her Vegas show recently and fans captured the moment her eyelid 'malfunctioned' on stage...

We feel like Katy is just showing off her party trick perhaps?

The singer recently dropped a new collab called 'Where We Started' with Thomas Rhett that is very much giving us country vibes!

24 October 2022

Katy Perry
