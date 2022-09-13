Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Passenger Train

A pedestrian has become the third person to die in South Australia this year by being struck by a passenger train.

Emergency services were called to Cowper Road at Black Forest following the crash which occurred just before 1pm south of the Clarence Park train station.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The South Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

No details of the victim have been made public at this stage.

The Seaford and Flinders lines are not operating until further notice and people are being urged to avoid the area.

A 62-year-old woman and a 64-year-old male cyclist lost their lives in May and June respectively this year after being struck by trains.

In July, an 81-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was too struck by a train.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.