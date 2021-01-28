Paulini Wants To Be Next Bachelorette & Sets The Bar LOW For Her Bachie

This morning, the Hit Network's Bianca, Dan & Ben were joined by Paulini who was ejected from the I'm A Celebrity jungle last night!

But, we also learned that Paulini is single and she's pretty keen on being The Bachelorette!

They then asked her what her type is and, well, her answer was pretty simple.

We're ready! #PauliniForBachelorette

Missed the chat? Here's what Paulini is looking for in a man:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.