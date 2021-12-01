Paul Walker's Daughter Shares Touching Tribute On The Anniversary Of His Passing

Can you believe it’s already been a whole 8 years since Paul Walker tragically passed away?

The Fast and the Furious star’s daughter, 23-year-old model Meadow Walker, posted a heartfelt tribute to her late father, who passed away when she was just 15 years old.

Taking to Instagram, Meadow shared a heart-wrenching pic of her receiving some fatherly love from the late star, with the caption “I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.”

While Meadow spent a majority of her childhood with her mother, Rebecca Soteros, she had been living with her dad for two years prior to his tragic accident.

Paul Walker’s life was cut short when a Porsche he was riding in swerved off a road and hit a concrete lamp post at 150kmph.

Following his death, Meadow created The Paul Walker Foundation, which supports aspiring marine scientists as they fight to protect the ocean.

The young starlet also got married to her boyfriend, actor Louis Thorton Allan, in October, being walked down the aisle by her father’s best friend and co-star, Vin Diesel.

Seen Fast and the Furious 9? How many of these details did you notice?!:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: