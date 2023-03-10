Pat Cummins Confirms The Passing Of His Mother, Maria

The Australian men’s test team will wear black armbands this afternoon to pay tribute to Pat Cummins’ mother who passed away on Friday.

Australia’s captain decided to stay home from the last two Tests to be by his mother’s, Maria, side who had been battling illness in palliative care.

Cricket Australia confirmed Maria’s passing in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight,” Cricket Australia said.

“On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends.

“The Australian Men’s team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect.”

Maria was a massive influence on Pat’s career and a strong supporter of the Jane McGrath Pink Test at the SCG, as a breast cancer sufferer.

She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

