Pastry Paradise Tarte Bakery & Café Open Their Doors In Burleigh Tomorrow!

If you're a fan of Paddock Bakery, the previous owner has ramped things up a notch, opening a brand new café tomorrow on West Street, Burleigh, jam-packed (literally) full of mouth-watering baked goods.

So without further ado, introducing Tarte Bakery!!

The New York inspired café has been months in the making, boasting a Parisian cross Soho West Village vibe with minimalist designs and a delightful alfresco area pouring out onto the sidewalk.

The cafe seats up to 120 people (minus the COVID restrictions) with plenty of bench and table seating located both inside and outside, allowing for prime people watching while indulging in some delicious brekkie.

Almost every design aspect inside the seamlessly conceptualised venue offers its own unique story, with the counter lights flown in from Amsterdam, a 100 year-old counter from a country theatre in NSW, a bread shelf from an old train and a custom coffee machine bought from a flea market in Paris.

The stunning interior aside, the menu is in a league of its own hosting a plethora of sweets and baked goods that could make even the most seasoned sweet-tooth blush.

The menu features bagels, croissants, cannoli (filled with sweet whipped ricotta and choc chips) and a huge range of tartines, but the stand-out has to be the ridiculously lavish chocolate chip cookie cups with a chocolate lining, filled to the brim with warm milk.

If you're not as passionate as we are about a good pastry, the café still has a beautiful savoury menu with larger breakfast items including the crowd-pleasing breakfast burrito and a five-cheese toastie.

The doors to this heavenly new venue swing open tomorrow, so make sure you drop by and grab yourself one of their single origin coffees and a cheeky sweetie and kick-start your day by treating your self.

See you there!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.