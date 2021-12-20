Party Host Like A Pro

We all know that air fryers are the best thing since sliced bread, but some genius has now come up with a way to turn Christmas leftovers into delicious air fryer treats.

With major holiday's like Christmas and New Years around the corner, Elle Vernon (Chef and Philips Kitchen ambassador) has put together her very own creation of recipes to impress your guests.

These recipes are designed to reduce cooking time in the kitchen and increase time spent with your visitors.

SATAY EGGPLANT SKEWERS

Preparation time: 20 mins

Cooking time: 7 mins

Makes 12

1 Tbsp tamari

1 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 Tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp sesame oil

2 small eggplant, cut into 3cm cubes

Coriander sprigs, chopped peanuts, red chilli and lime wedges, to serve

SATAY SAUCE

¼ cup crunchy natural peanut butter

1 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce

2 tsp tamari

Squeeze of lime juice

1 In a large bowl, combine tamari, honey, vinegar, ginger, garlic and sesame oil. Add eggplant and toss to coat. Set aside for 10 minutes.

2 Meanwhile, to make the satay sauce combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Gradually add a little water until sauce is a smooth drizzle-consistency.

3 Thread marinated eggplant onto 12 small bamboo skewers, approx. 3 pieces on each.

4 Insert the Philips grill master accessory plate into your Philips XXL Airfryer with Smart Sensing Technology. Set temperature to 200°C and time to 5 minutes to preheat the grill plate.

5 Arrange eggplant skewers on hot grill plate. Cook for 7 minutes or until tender and charred.

6 Serve eggplant skewers hot, drizzled in satay sauce, topped with coriander, peanuts and chilli, with lime wedges on the side.

AIRFRIED FIG, PROSCIUTTO AND HALOUMI BITES

Preparation time: xx mins

Cooking time: xx mins

Makes 8



8 slices of prosciutto (about 100g)

4 fresh figs, halved lengthways

½ x 180g block haloumi cheese, cut into 8 thin slices

8 very small sprigs oregano, plus extra to garnish

Extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, freshly ground black pepper and lemon wedges, to serve

1 Lay a slice of prosciutto on a clean dry surface. Place a fig half on top, cut side up. Top with a slice of haloumi and sprig of oregano. Fold prosciutto over the top of the fig to enclose filling.

2 Repeat with remaining prosciutto, figs, haloumi and oregano.

3 Arrange figs in a single layer in the non-stick mesh basket of the Philips XXL Airfryer with Smart Sensing Technology. Set temperature to 200°C and time to 8 minutes, or until the prosciutto is starting to crisp, haloumi is hot and figs are juicy and tender.

4 Allow to cool for a few minutes before arranging on a platter. Drizzle with a little olive oil and balsamic glaze, season with pepper and serve with lemon wedges on the side. Garnish with extra oregano leaves.

COOK'S TIP

Don’t have fresh oregano? Sprinkle a little dried oregano on to the haloumi instead.

ARANCINI BALLS WITH PESTO AND AIOLI

Preparation time: 15 mins plus 1 hour chilling time

Cooking time: 24 mins

Makes about 26

2 ½ cups cooked, chilled leftover risotto

½ cup shredded mozzarella, finely chopped

40g parmesan, finely grated

3 eggs, lightly whisked

Salt and pepper, to taste

13 cherry bocconcini, halved

½ cup plain flour

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

Extra virgin olive oil cooking spray

½ cup aioli

2 Tbsp basil pesto

Lemon wedges and basil leaves, to serve

1 Place cold risotto into a large bowl. Stir in mozzarella, parmesan and 1 egg into cold risotto, season.

2 Roll 1 tablespoon of the rice mixture into a ball then insert a piece of bocconcini into the centre. Re-roll and set aside. Repeat with remaining mixture to make about 26 balls. (You can wet your hands in cold water to help make rolling the rice mixture easier.)

3 Coat balls, one at a time in flour and remaining eggs, then in breadcrumbs. Arrange on a tray. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight if preferred, to allow crumbs to set.

4 Place a single layer of arancini into the basket of a Philips XXL Airfryer with Smart Sensing Technology. Spray arancini with olive oil spray then set temperature to 200°C and time to 12 minutes, or until arancini are light golden and cheese centre is melted and gooey.

5 Spoon aioli into a couple of small dishes and swirl pesto through each one.

6 Serve first hot batch of arancini with pesto aioli, and with lemon wedges on the side.

7 Repeat step 4 with remaining arancini and serve.

COOK'S TIP

You’ll need a 220g tub cherry bocconcini for this recipe.

Don’t have leftover risotto?

To make risotto from scratch for this recipe, heat 1 Tbsp of olive oil in a large pan. Add 1 finely chopped brown onion, and 1 clove minced garlic. Cook, stirring for 5 minutes until soft. Stir in 1 cup arborio rice and stir for 30 seconds. Using 3 ½ cups of boiling chicken or vegetable stock, add 1 cup at a time to the rice, stirring constantly until the stock has evaporated before adding in more stock. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until rice is tender. Spread risotto on a large plate or tray then refrigerate until cooled completely.

For the latest in Entertainment news, listen here.