Parts Of Western Australia Brace For Tropical Cyclone ‘Ilsa”

Parts of Western Australia’s Kimberley region are bracing for wild weather following news a cyclone was forming off the coast over the weekend.

The tropical low is expected to become a cyclone later today, bringing with it gale force winds up to 90km/h and heavy rain to Kuri Bay through to Beagle Bay.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Western Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The Bureau of Meteorology also warned squally thunderstorms with heavy falls are expected over the northern Kimberley during today and Tuesday.

Abnormally high tides are possible off the Kimberley coast between Kalumburu and Kuri Bay today and Tuesday, while in in some locations the tide may be close to the highest astronomical tide of the year.

Other than high tides, Kalumburu through to Kuri Bay have been cancelled from the areas affected alert.

Should the tropical low intense to a tropical cyclone, it will be named ‘Ilsa’.

The Weather Bureau’s Luke Huntington expects weather conditions to only get worse later in the week.

“From Wednesday, we expect it to become a severe cyclone, which means its likely to increase to a category three cyclone,” he said.

“It could be a category four crossing the coast between Broome and Port Helen on Thursday.”

The latest advice can be viewed on the Bureau of Meteorology website.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear it on the LiSTNR app now.